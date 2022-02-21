Veteran trainer not about to give up the pads

Successful trainer Colin Nathan once said the love of boxing was a disease he did not want a cure for.

This week, fellow trainer Norman Hlabane told Sowetan that if loving boxing dearly like he does was a crime, then he was willing to face charges in the court of love for the sport.

Hlabane was answering a question about the rumour that he has going to quit the game because the death in July of his former fighter Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, who later worked alongside him in perfecting the skills of aspirant fighters at the CWJ Gym in Soweto, was just too much for him.

“I am still heavily involved in boxing. This sport gets into you and it occupies your whole life. You cannot just walk away from it unless you’ve always been pretending to love it,” said the fresh-looking 73-year-old mentor, who is credited with the success of many fighters, most notably Dingaan Thobela and Peter Malinga, who became world champions.

Hlabane will be at Kagiso Memorial Hall, on the West Rand, on Sunday when his charge Khaya Busakwe will make a comeback after failing to end the reign of lightweight champ Tshifhiwa Munyai in June last year. The lanky fighter from White City Jabavu will put his Gauteng belt on the line against Talent Baloyi.

Their fight over 10 rounds will be the supporting bout for the WBF Africa middleweight championship between Khensamahosi Makondo and Jacques Muvuud from Congo. These fights will form part of the seven-fight card that has been organised by TLB Boxing Promotions.

Added Hlabane: “Just to show you that I am still involved in the game, my three amateur fighters graduated to the professional ranks two weekends ago. I started them from scratch.”

He said Busakwe is in a must-win situation lest he shatter his chance of challenging Munyai. Busakwe is rated at No 4 while Baloyi is yet to get recognition from the Boxing SA ratings committee.

Baloyi is under the guidance of former multiple world champion Sebastiaan Rothmann in Pretoria. SA lightweight female champion Ndobayini Kholosa will welcome Zimbabwean Cecilia Pitisani in a non-title fight over eight rounds. There will be four more bouts and action will begin at 2pm.