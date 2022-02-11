Boxing

Top official's suspension over money rocks Boxing South Africa

CFO linked to the use of Kometsi's credit card

11 February 2022 - 08:15
A recorded voice note is doing the rounds implicating Thabang Moses, pictured, and Cindy Nkomo.
A recorded voice note is doing the rounds implicating Thabang Moses, pictured, and Cindy Nkomo.
Image: BSA

Boxing SA is under the cloud following the suspension of chief financial officer (CFO) Thabang Moses this week, but strangely there is deafening silence from the regulator.

Moses, from the Free State, is linked with the alleged use of a credit card allegedly belonging to promoter Tshele Kometsi of TK Boxing Promotions.

Then there was a recorded voice note doing rounds implicating Moses and acting CEO Cindy Nkomo. The voice in the note is that of BSA Gauteng provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole warning Kometsi that the people that he was dealing with in the office of BSA were careless.

It is understood that Moses sent a BSA driver to make a withdrawal for him and a sum of R14,000 was withdrawn. The money was apparently found lying loosely in Moses’s office – hence Ramagole’s warning to Kometsi on carelessness.

News of the alleged use of Kometsi’s bank card by BSA officials surfaced after the voice note was circulated in September last year where voices speaking in Sesotho were discussing the matter.

BSA board has instituted an investigation by an independent panel. “The matter is going through international processes. At an appropriate time we will issue a statement to clear the air,” said BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole yesterday.

When approached for comment, Kometsi said: “I was interviewed twice – the first one in relation to the process that was followed internally by BSA to award a government tender. The second one was in relation to the bank card. I gave them all the answers.”

The tender Kometsi was referring to is that of about R1.3m which was issued by the Gauteng department of sports to honour fallen hero – WBA flyweight champ Peter “Terror” Mathebula. Moses is alleged to have played a role in making sure that everything favoured Kometsi.

Many promoters in Gauteng complained bitterly about the procedure. Kometsi staged the tournament in March in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, where Prince Dlomo dethroned Xolani Mcotheli as the SA junior welterweight champion by a points decision in the main contest.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Veteran Boxing Association will have a meeting at Mapedi Hall in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Sunday afternoon, secretary Lehlohonolo Nkatlo announced yesterday, adding that amateur boxing clubs in Soweto and whoever is interested in boxing is invited.

The meeting will begin at 1.30pm.

Kurnet eager to fulfil late mom's wish by winning

Abulaziz Kurnet’s razor thin margin loss to Asanda Gingqi for the then vacant SA featherweight boxing title in September was just a speed bump.
Sport
1 day ago

BSA vows to root out fake HIV test certificates

A recent report on allegedly HIV positive boxers using friends' negative results to get their licensees in Eastern Cape has caused a stir in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

No more rubbish fights featuring the WBF – Goldberg

There will be no mismatches featuring the World Boxing Federation (WBF) in future, warned the organisation’s president Howard Goldberg yesterday.
Sport
3 days ago

Pay Mpontshana his 10%, says Mtshotshisa

BSA handles payments for fighters but it is unclear why Mpontshana has not been paid.
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022