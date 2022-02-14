Ngebinyane bags IBF bout after posting his videos

While waiting patiently for Boxing SA to decide whether the regulator will reinstate Sabelo Ngebinyane as the SA junior-bantamweight champion, another door has opened for him.

The New Jersey, US-based IBF has sanctioned him to fight for its International bantamweight belt. He will trade leather with Ashley Sexton.

IBF championship committee chair Carlos Ortiz has already informed Ngebinyane in writing about the fight, which is scheduled to take place at York Hall, England, on April 22. Sexton, 34, is a former British flyweight champion with 16 wins from 20 fights.

Ngebinyane paid tribute to the power that social media wields.

“I posted my fights and interviews on social media and they were seen out there. The result is that I have been given an opportunity to fight for the IBF International title and get rated,” he said. “I have checked my opponent; he’s easy and our fight won’t go 12 rounds.”

Ngebinyane is not concerned about the purse money he will receive, but instead is excited about the fight from one of the top four most respected sanctioning bodies – others being the WBC, WBA and WBO.

“I am used to being paid little money here at home. My focus is to go in there and win the international title,” said Ngebinyane, who has previously held the Legends Boxing Foundation title which is another addition to the multitude of boxing titles around the world today.

Trainer Bruno Perreira is excited. ‘We were in the gym when the message came through. The reaction was happiness. This is a good opportunity for Sabelo to enter in the IBF rankings. I am very happy for him,” he said.

Perreira says the love of their country motivates them in their drive to have Ngebinyane reinstated, otherwise they would have thrown in the towel a long time ago.

Ngebinyane vacated the national title because he was to challenge IBO titlist Gideon Buthelezi. That fight did not happen.