Bittersweet moment as family host first tourney without Magudulela

Bittersweet emotions have engulfed the family of departed award-winning boxing promoter Thulani Magudulela. His son Zwilenkosi Magudulela revealed this yesterday when he was commenting about Ludonga Boxing Promotion’s tournament that will take place in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, next Saturday.

He said the fact that this will be the family’s first tournament without Thulani, brings back memories of the good and bad times they spent with him.

Magudulela, who stood the test of time during turbulent times when many promoters bailed out due to blackout on boxing by the SABC, succumbed to Covid-19 in February last year – two days after his tournament that was planned for February 14 – was cancelled due to positive cases of Covid-19.

Magudulela, boxers Ibrahim Tamba from Tanzania and Ayanda Mthembu from KwaZulu-Natal who were to feature in the main bout, and others all tested positive for Covid-19.

Zwilenkosi trained boxers that were promoted by his father. He abandoned the training of fighters and applied for a promoter’s licence with BSA. Sizwe Mtshali – a retired boxer who was trained by Zwilenkosi – is now honing the skills of aspirant fighters.

“This is very emotional for all at home,” said Zwilenkosi.

“Luckily, we are together as a family; yes, I am feeling the pressure as the promoter but their support is making everything easy.”

Zwilenkosi, 42, added: “I am doing this to keep his legacy on and on. Few days before my dad passed away he kept saying one day I will be a promoter, and that day has come. I will not lie to you, there is just too much pressure; you know I used to see him going through emotions before each and every tournament he staged.

“I am feeling it now but I know and trust that he will transfer the method he applied to calm his nerves down. I am banking on his spirit to guide us as his family in doing what he loved most. We are excited as the family.”

Topping the bill will be a 12-rounder for the vacant WBF All Africa welterweight title between Khumbulani Mdletshe and Lybon Ntshani. Mdletshe is from Empangeni while Ntshani is based in Limpopo.

There will be five undercard fights and action begins at 1pm.