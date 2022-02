Durban mother dies two days after children’s funeral service

A 38-year-old mother of five, who was shot six times in her Welbedacht East home in KwaZulu-Natal, died in hospital on Monday.

Charlene Naicker’s two children, 11-year-old Ainzlee and two-year-old Chazlynn, were buried on Saturday.

Three armed men approached their home on February 11 and opened fire on the mother and her children.

Naicker was unaware her children had died while she repeatedly whispered their names from her hospital bed.

Her sister Samantha Windvogel, a ward councillor in Durban, told TimesLIVE that her sister died during the early hours on Monday morning.

“How do I pick up the pieces? My mother is a wreck,” she said.