Return of promoters Strydom, Mahlangu hailed

Oupa Lubisi, the former SA featherweight boxing champion, says the return of veteran promoters Thinus Strydom and Fani Mahlangu will revive not only the love for the sport to fans but will also give hope to aspirant fighters in Mpumalanga. The province has not produced a national champion for over a decade.

Lubisi serves as BSA provincial manager in his province which produced very good national champions in the past, in Lawrence Ngobeni, Tshepo Mashego and Anthony Tshehla.

This province has also not had tournaments for a very long time. Even in those that have taken place there − Showtime Boxing Promotion in 2014 and TLB Promotions last year – not more than two boxers from that province featured.

But Lubisi’s undying love for the sport that gave him the identity has given him energy to drive around and engage with the likes of Strydom, Mahlangu as well as ring officials who quit when action died there.

“There is light at the end of tunnel,” said Lubisi with a bright smile.

Strydom is credited for the success of many boxers and the list includes Gerrie Coetzee, Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela, Francois “White Buffallo” Botha, Ditau “Diarora” Molefyane and Thomas “Merciless” Mashaba.

“The grass will soon be greener again,” said Lubisi, who was appointed by BSA in 2018. “There is also Jacob Mnisi’s J4 Joy Promotions. So, ja, soon all roads will once again be leading to Mpumalanga.”

Born and bred in Mhluzi township in Middelburg, Lubisi did not imagine being watched by millions of people on television. He grew up watching other people, especially boxers, because he loved the sport.

He is from the family of five boxers – four males and a female. Lubisi’s sister Dora boxed as an amateur and later became a ring official. She, too, is making a comeback, her brother said.

Lubisi was trained at Mhluzi Boxing Academy where tough-as-nails junior-middleweight campaigner Johannes Malaza also honed his skills.

“I always carried Malaza’s bag to the gym because he was working; I just could not bunk the gym because otherwise I would be in trouble with him and that arrangement made me to be committed and dedicated,” said Lubisi, who turned professional in 1997.

His wish of appearing on television was fulfilled when he won the SA featherweight title from Innocent Mthalane with a technical knockout in eight rounds in 2001, which was live on SABC’s Blow by Blow. Even his points loss of that title to Zolani Marali at Graceland Casino in Secunda, Mpumalanga, in 2002 was aired live by the national broadcaster. Lubisi quit in 2005.

“But I’ve always been involved in our academy,” said the 46-year-old administrator.

“Boxing is my life; I feel safe, happy and protected around boxing people.”