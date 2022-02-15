Boxing

Sdinile starts forum after 12-year absence of convention

Former promoter says the platform is to discuss fistic sport

15 February 2022 - 07:43
The fight fraternity’s frustration with Boxing SA for not having had the annual National Convention since 2010 has impelled licensees in the Eastern Cape to start a forum which seeks to occupy that space.

Former promoter, manager and BSA board member Andile Sdinile said he founded the platform last month. 

“It comprises of boxing people all over the country and we share ideas and talk about the game generally – local and international old boxing or contemporary boxing,” said Sdinile. “We also critique media articles, basically trying to create a narrative for boxing going forward. Everyone with a progressive view of boxing is welcomed to join; we are sick and tired of negativity in boxing. Negativity about boxing is dominating news now.”

Already verbal blows have been exchange after robust debates. Sdinile said abusive members get kicked out or suspended for 24 or 48 hours depending on the abusiveness. It is a lively platform which is dominated by a greater amount of enthusiasm for the fistic sport.

But that is what boxing is all about these days here. A top ranking administrator in the audit office of BSA did not mince his words in a recent symposium between BSA, provincial managers, sanctioning and ratings committee that everything about the sport was wrong.

The last annual boxing convention took place at St George Hotel outside Pretoria where about 400 delegates converged on a two-day symposium to discuss the future of the sport in the country.

