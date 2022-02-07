Reckless rumours surround death of ex-champ Zolani Marali

Allegations that former two-weight multiple world boxing champion Zolani Marali was assassinated are immature, reckless and insensitive.

Those who say Marali lived a double life are giving credence to the idea that his death, after being shot at his flat in Hillbrow last weekend, was a hit.

This is the rumour that Marali’s family and the fight fraternity are being exposed to. There is no evidence that his death was a hit.

The death of his brother Mzukisi “Little Tyson” Marali more than a decade ago was confirmed to have been caused by injuries after he was stoned to death in the violent streets of Johannesburg. They had left their home in Mdantsane to come to Jozi in search of greener pastures.

Mzukisi was a credible boxer in his own right. He was stopped within the distance by Peter Culshaw for the WBU flyweight title in Liverpool in 1998.

Marali’s death remained a rumour until veteran boxing administrator and Boxing SA provincial manager Phakamile Jacobs confirmed that the likeable boxer died after being shot.

Among his peers, the former SA and two weight multiple world champion was known as “The Untouchable” or “Old Bones”.

Marali was more talented than Mzukisi, but his naughtiness got him expelled from the SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation team that went to the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. Marali was kicked off the national team after he tested positive for cannabis.

Not willing to wait four years for the next Olympics, Marali decided to turn professional at the age of 23 in 2001. His career was guided at Eyethu Boxing Gym by successful manager Mzimasi Mnguni.

The awkward left-hander then relocated to Johannesburg where he worked with a few trainers until teaming up with Alan Toweel Junior, who was his last trainer. Together they won the WBF junior welterweight strap after defeating Ali “Rush Hour” Funeka.

That was Marali’s third world title, having first won the same organisation’s lightweight belt and the IBO strap. He defeated Funeka in what was their second meeting. They were homeboys and former gym mates at Mnguni’s institution in Mdantsane. Funeka defeated Marali in their first fight in 2011.

Marali and Toweel travelled to Namibia where they came back empty-handed after losing in their attempt to capture the WBO Africa junior welterweight title against Julius Indongo in what turned out to be Marali’s last fight. That defeat was his sixth against 24 wins with 13 knockouts.

Toweel described Marali as a very dedicated fighter who was always pleasant and jovial around the team. “When he fought Mzolisi Yoyo against whom he was defending the WBF junior welterweight title, he confused the audience by sending someone else pretending to be him in the ring before he made his grand entrance,” Toweel recounted.

“His intentions was to rattle the opposing camp and this somehow seemed to have worked. I suggested to him to retire after his loss to Indongo. It was a discussion we had at the airport in Namibia on the way home.”

As an amateur, the lanky boxer won bronze at the 7th All Africa Games which SA hosted in 1999.