Sugarboy Malinga treats fans to tell-all interview

Thulani “Sugarboy” Malinga – a shepherd who looked after the cattle on a small farm where he was born in Ntabamhlophe in Escourt, KwaZulu Natal – will tell his remarkable story in a sweeping interview with award- winning sports presenter Carol Tshabalala this evening.

The interview will be broadcast on SuperSport at 6.30pm. Malinga is remembered today as being one of the most fabled boxers of his generation.

The quick-fisted Malinga went on to become the third-oldest fighter to win a world title behind legendary George Foreman and Bernard Hopkins. Malinga was 40 when he dethroned Nigel Benn as the WBC super- middleweight champion in 1996.

His interview with Tshabalala will be done on a show called Carol’s Odyssey. SuperSport announced that the programme revisits great sport figures from the recent past. It will delve into Malinga’s 57-fight career, much of it at the height of the apartheid era when he ranked among SA’s most popular fighters.

Tshabalala, a licensed boxing announcer, travelled to Malinga’s hometown of Ladysmith where she conducted the interview of the 66-year-old grandfather. His illustrious career began under his uncle and former SA boxing champion Maxwell Malinga in Steadville in Ladysmith before Thulani relocated to Johannesburg where he teamed up with Andries Steyn.

Malinga later joined Nick Durandt, who guided him to the WBC belt, which he lost to Vincenzo Nadiello. Malinga was 42 years old at that time. He was given the chance to regain the WBC belt, which was then held by Robin Reid, and with his never-say-die attitude he reclaimed it and later lost it to Richie Woodhall.