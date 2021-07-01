Call for boxing awards to be held regionally

Lockdown results in another year without acknowledgment

It looks like another year without the recognition of awards from Boxing SA (BSA) due to the ongoing lockdown and restrictions.



“Two years ago, an awards event was always about celebration and recognition, nowadays it’s much more significant than that. Boxing people who are paying in blood, sweat and tears deserve to be acknowledged,” said renowned boxing promoter Tshele Kometsi, who is also the chair of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters' Association (GBPA)...