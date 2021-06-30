Sanctioned boxing events to go ahead, says BSA boss

'Lockdown regulations will be adhered to'

All boxing tournaments that were proposed to Boxing SA by promoters and received approval will go ahead as scheduled, BSA acting CEO Cindy Nkomo has confirmed.



The recent move by J4Joy Promotion to cancel its upcoming tournament due to the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases has raised eyebrows in the sport, with fans fearing widespread cancellations...