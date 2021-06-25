Sport

SABC launches 24-hour sport channel

25 June 2021 - 13:21
David Isaacson Sports reporter
The SABC launches its new sports channel at its Auckland Park headquarters.
The SABC launches its new sports channel at its Auckland Park headquarters.
Image: SABC Sport/Twitter

The SABC on Thursday night launched its long-awaited 24-hour sport channel under the tagline “Remember the Unforgettable”, referring to the iconic SA successes in the 1996 African Nations’ Cup and 1995 Rugby World Cup.

The national broadcaster’s board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini promised top-notch local and international content, calling its sport department the centrepiece of its turnaround strategy.

The 24-hour feed will exist as a single channel on digital terrestrial television (DTT), which will be available on a set-top box available at the post office, and on open view decoders and its Telkom 1 streaming platform.

The traditional SABC 1, 2 and 3 channels will choose their sports programming from that, SABC Sport head Gary Rathbone said.

Upcoming events will include the Bafana Bafana friendlies, the Premier Soccer League, the Tokyo Olympics, the Confederation Cup, the Carling Black Label Cup, Formula E, the French Top 14, boxing as well as local cricket, athletics and tennis.

Six medal contenders named in second Olympic team announcement

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos, Lawrence Brittain and John Smith headlined the second batch of 69 athletes added to the Tokyo-bound Team SA on ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Last season a 'foundation rather than benchmark' for Mokwena

The 2020/21 season laid a foundation and was not a benchmark for Mamelodi Sundowns. This was co-coach Rulani Mokwena’s assessment of a campaign in ...
Sport
1 week ago

Organisers of #KaizerChiefsProtest: ‘Chiefs fans are the laughing stock of SA’

Organisers of a fan protest planned to march to Kaizer Chiefs’ Village headquarters in Naturena on Friday say supporters of the club are fed up with ...
Sport
1 month ago

