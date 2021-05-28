Munyai puts his career, health on the line

Seasoned boxing champion Tshifhiwa "Spider” Munyai puts everything - the SA lightweight title, his career and health - on the line tomorrow night.

On a good night, Munyai’s conduct inside the ring is brilliant. And he goes into work with gusto, with his antics setting the boxing scene on fire. Munyai is a thinker and a sharp-shooter but with average power.

But he can also be like a car with a dead battery that must be jump-started or pushed. That puts him at risk of getting blown away in early rounds.

An observation based on his fight record is that Munyai has the tendency of winning four fights consecutively, and then lose the next two. That has been the case since his first loss in 2008. He is on a winning streak right now, and actually his victory for the SA title against Siphosethu Mvula last year was his fourth. It is unclear if the 37-year-old ring veteran of 39 fights, with 32 wins, will jinx.

Trained by Alan Toweel Jnr, the champion takes on a new comer in Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe in the main event of J4Joy Boxing Promotion at the Sandton Convention Centre where business tycoon Jacob Mnisi from Mpumalanga will introduce himself to the fight fraternity with a tournament that features three title fights.

Busakwe has been a pro-boxer for three years and won the Gauteng title in his fifth fight in 2019. That was his fifth stoppage before his winning streak was put on hold by Dennis Mwale, who gave Busakwe the taste of his own medicine - a TKO defeat. The boxer, who is under the tutelage of trainer Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, bounced back to win his next two fights by stoppages.

He has boxed only 35 rounds. It is unclear if he has the tenacity if the fight goes beyond what he is used to.

In the main supporting bout, Innocent “Tycoon” Mantengu will be under pressure to win the WBA Pan African junior featherweight belt against Luthando Mbumbuwana. Mantengu has not fought since September 29 2019 when he lost the SA title to Ayabonga Sonjica.

The third title fight will be for the Gauteng bantamweight belt between Layton Gloss and Tumelo Matsane. Siboniso “Tiger” Gonya and Rofhiwa “Tsetse Fly” Nemushungwa will do battle over eight rounds, while Arnel Lubisi and Siyabonga Mpangele will exchange leather over six rounds.

Kaine Fourie and Kwenzokuhle Qwabe will fight over four rounds. There will be three more four rounders and action will begin at 7pm.

SABC TV and all its radio stations will broadcast all the fights live.