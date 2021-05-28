Nothing is impossible as Musa Motha dances his way to the top

As a country lousy with talent and very few spaces to embrace them, SA becomes home soil to scores of unsung talents. One of those is Musa Motha, who stole hearts as one of the dancers at the Vuyani Dance Theatre.



For international audiences, Motha may have caught their eye in US rapper Drake’s One Dance music video where Motha was cast as a principle dancer. Ballantine’s recently honoured the 25-year-old dancer by adding him in their recent advertisement for their Stay True campaign, which also features Shimza and photographer Justice Mukheli, among others...