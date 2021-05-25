Munyai's only mission is to retain SA title

Accomplished former Commonwealth, IBO, WBA Pan African and Intercontinental champion Tshifhiwa “Atomic Soider” Munyai says he feels incomplete as a fighter without the Boxing SA championship belt in his collection.

He makes the first defence of the domestic lightweight belt on Friday at the Sandton Convention Centre against newcomer Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe in the main attraction of J4Joy Boxing Promotion’s maiden tournament.

Promoter Jacob Mnisi has lined up a WBA Pan African junior featherweight vacant title fight between Innocent Mantengu and Luthando Mbumbulwana as well as the Gauteng bantamweight championship between holder Lyton Gloss and challenger Tumelo Matsane.

If a fighter of Munyai’s calibre says he wants to own the national title, then this calls for BSA to up its ante in restoring the prestige of the national title, not only by adorning it with worthless gold, but restore its prestige and make it appeal to every aspirant fighter.

Munyai, 36, is one of those boxers who already have the four belts in his cabinet. The journey towards becoming the rightful owner of the lightweight belt begins on Friday against the lanky challenger – current Gauteng champion – Busakwe from Central Western Jabavu in Soweto.

Busakwe’s promising career is guided by former multiple weight world champion and now top trainer Lehlohonolo Ledwaba at the CWJ Gym.

Their fight is a mismatch if their CVs are anything to go by. Munyai has everything going for him – style and longevity – and most importantly, he's been down and got himself up again although he seems to be struggling to maintain the weight.

He is the first African boxer to win the Dennie Mancini Award in its inauguration in 2006. That was after his stunning ninth-round stoppage of previously undefeated England’s host prospect Martin Power for the Commonwealth bantamweight title in London.

Munyai has stopped 18 of his 32 victims with six losses and a draw.

“This fight is about the SA title and not Khaya,” explained the champion whose knack are polished by Alan Toweel Junior in Johannesburg. After Friday, I will be left with two more defences and then I win the belt. It is missing it my cabinet.”

Munyai takes Busakwe seriously, but the champion made it clear that he would retain his belt. “He’s got height, power and a good corner men but I’m coming with experience. I must look good. The truth is that the title is going nowhere.”

The CEO of J4Joy Boxing Promotion, Arnold “Squire” Nodadile, said they signed a one-fight deal with SABC – not five years as it was reported last week.