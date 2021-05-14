Chosen trio trusted custodians of boxing – Jack

Stanley, Loyiso and Radu to help renew and transform fistic sport

Boxing SA board chairman Luthando Jack has gone for knowledge, understanding and practice in choosing the back-to-back working group which is tasked with fashioning a masterplan to inform the implementation of key aspects of the Boxing SA priorities to renew and transform boxing in all its facets.



Jack has appointed Stanley Christodoulou, Loyiso Mtya and Khulile Radu who will be accountable to the board of Boxing SA, but will work with the management of BSA in carrying out its tasks. Christodoulou has served boxing as a referee and judge, executive director of the SA Boxing Board of Control and is currently a member of the WBA officials committee...