Energetic Sediane shows he’s no quitter

When one door closes, another opens. But human beings choose to stare at the closed door and miss the open door as it swings wide open.

A closed door to some may mean a loss or failure. For others it’s an opportunity for development and growth. Those who don’t dwell on what might have been but focus on what could be are able to see the open door before them.

One such individual is Michael Sediane. His boxing career ended before it started – losing his debut to Hekkie Budler in 2007 – and he quit. Today, he manages eight professional fighters under the banner of African Child Events and Promotion.

But Sediane is excelling in serving boxing as Covid-19 compliance officer under the Covid-19 Disaster Management Act, which is Act No 57 of 2002.

He says he realised during the hard lockdown in March last year that something needed to happen to minimise the spread of Covid-19 when boxing resumes. He says with little knowledge and experience that he has plus the background at Lifeline SA where he is a counsellor, he compiled a health document.

“It had to do with protecting the health of boxers during their stay in the bio-bubble as well as in boxing tournaments, which I presented to Boxing SA for perusal,” he explains. “They bought into the idea. I together with my wife and my friend, who is a qualified health and safety food technician, compiled another one for promoters who intended staging tournaments under the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

“I disinfect boxing venues, seating arrangement inside and in the boxers’ change rooms, minimising and controlling the movement in the floor and sanitising boxing ring ad ropes during breaks in a round and also at the end of each fight. I co-ordinate a tournament from the beginning to the end and also serve in my capacity as the Covid 19 compliance officer.”

Sediane, 40, added that they also disinfect arenas after each tournament. “Part of our duties includes monitoring temperatures and also making sure that individuals in boxing comply. In the event a person’s temperature is above 38, we don’t allow them to enter the arena and we advise them to go home and also go and do for Covid-19 testing,” he said.

The first tournament Sediane serviced was that of Joyce Kungwane in Soweto in October last year. It was the first tournament under Covid-19 regulations – seven months since the hard lockdown in March.

“By the grace of God, we manage to do great service to Joyce,” says the energetic individual whose next assignment will be at Sandton Convention Centre where business tycoon Jacob Mnisi will stage his first tournament on Friday night.

“We have already compiled a three-day plan for Mnisi – arrival of boxers who will enter into the bio-bubble and a press conference leading to the fight and the official weigh-in on the 27th. We will also be in charge on the day of the tournament.”