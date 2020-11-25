The aim is to 'help fellow athletes'
Khotso Mokoena wants to chair proposed athletes commission
Four-time Olympian Khotso Mokoena wants to venture into sports administration. The 2008 Olympic silver medalist is running for the proposed position of SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) athletes commission chairperson.
The long jump star, who wants to be the voice for athletes, said it was time for him to work with Sascoc leadership to benefit the athletes.
Mokoena said he was confident that he would win the race to become the first chairperson of the mooted commission, whose details are still being mapped out. “I am putting my foot forward to run and campaign for the Sascoc chairperson position so that I can assist the newly elected president and board. The aim is to help the athletes and make them feel appreciated and assisted with the adequate preparations for the Olympic Games,” said an optimistic Mokoena.
Sascoc president Barry Hendricks said he wanted to prioritise the athletes after he got elected into office two weeks ago.
“The new president has expressed that he wants to help athletes and coaches to reach their full potential, and I want to be there and make my contribution to helping them,” noted Mokoena.
He is counting on his business skills and experience in the sport to help him to get the job. “I have plenty of experience with four Olympic Games appearances, run my own business, and know what athletes need. I feel that I am the right person for this position. I do not want to be the chairperson for personal gain and would like to do this so that I can help athletes and take the sport to new heights,” he said.
Mokoena owns a freight forwarding and courier company logistics called YDG express. “The experience of working with people is helping me to run the company. Athletics helped me to use the skills in business, and my clients appreciate this. I have the drive to succeed, and this income is helping me to feed my family. I am willing to use the same drive to help athletes,” Mokoena said.
