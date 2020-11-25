Khotso Mokoena wants to chair proposed athletes commission

Four-time Olympian Khotso Mokoena wants to venture into sports administration. The 2008 Olympic silver medalist is running for the proposed position of SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) athletes commission chairperson.

The long jump star, who wants to be the voice for athletes, said it was time for him to work with Sascoc leadership to benefit the athletes.

Mokoena said he was confident that he would win the race to become the first chairperson of the mooted commission, whose details are still being mapped out. “I am putting my foot forward to run and campaign for the Sascoc chairperson position so that I can assist the newly elected president and board. The aim is to help the athletes and make them feel appreciated and assisted with the adequate preparations for the Olympic Games,” said an optimistic Mokoena.

Sascoc president Barry Hendricks said he wanted to prioritise the athletes after he got elected into office two weeks ago.