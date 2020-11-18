Mahoko urges BSA to use common sense

Boxing promoter Lebo Mahoko has urged authorities within Boxing SA to assist practitioners to reach for their dreams while regulating boxing to be the leading sport code in the country.

However, he made it clear yesterday that he was not accusing BSA of anything untoward but merely humbly requesting that the seven-member board be flexible in dealing with matters such as the now thorny issue of the renewal of licences.

He proposed that boxers, trainers, managers, promoters and matchmakers be allowed to deposit the required amounts of money in a BSA bank account and give proof of deposits to provincial managers.

Tournaments are coming thick and fast. Seven promoters have applied to stage tournaments around the country next month. That is how it has emerged from BSA that some boxers – who are billed to fight in those tournaments – are not licensed. But it has turned out that some names – who are mentioned in that list – have renewed their licences. One such boxer is Koos Sibiya, who will oppose Anthony Moloisane for the vacant ABU title in Mahoko’s tournament in Kroonstad on December 12.