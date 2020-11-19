Fight for Bungu to be inducted, BSA urged

The pain of seeing SAs accomplished boxer Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu being ignored for the induction to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in New York will keep bugging South Africans until Boxing SA lobbies for the country’s greats to be recognised.

Bungu holds the record 13 defences of a world title – the IBF junior featherweight belt he vacated to challenge for the WBO featherweight title. But to the outside world – especially to members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and the International panel of boxing historians who cast their votes – Bungu’s achievements mean nothing.

Voters are from England, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the US, and the general feeling among locals is that BSA must worm its way in that structure so that they lobby from within.

So far Brian "Mean Machine” Mitchell remains the only local boxer to be inducted. He defended his WBA junior lightweight title 12 times.

Bungu was nominated to be inducted last year. He was included in the modern ballot for 2020 with Jorge Arce, Timothy Bradley, Joel Casamayor, Diego Corrales, Carl Froch, Bernard Hopkins, Sergio Martinez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Antonio Tarver, and Israel Vasquez. Bungu did not make the cut. Hopkins, Mosely and Marquez made it.