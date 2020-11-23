Kometsi to lead Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association

Tshele Kometsi pleaded with his colleagues in the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association to keep external forces from destabilising their association.

Speaking on Saturday after being elected unanimously as chairman of the provincial structure, Kometsi explained that his position is merely a ceremonial one.

"There is no way that I will be in a position to be a dictator,” he said. “Suggestions are forever welcome but I want to urge you all to refrain from allowing external forces to sow division and break us apart,” said the man who trades under the banner of TK Promotions.

“Let us stand together and not allow ourselves to be controlled by greed. I also want to thank you all for believing in me in steering this ship into a brighter future. I have done it before (2018) and I believe that I will also do a good job.”

The elections were part of the provincial promoters association’s Annual General Meeting which took place at Boxing SA’s offices in Pretoria. The regulatory body was represented by acting provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ranmagole.

The gathering was attended by 10 promoters from the province. According to a list provided by Boxing SA, 20 promoters from Gauteng are licensed.

Other executive members of the newly elected structure are Obed Molekwa (vice- president), Shereen Hunter (secretary-general), Janie Hebler (deputy secretary-general), Bongani Dlamini (treasurer) and Cyril Lehong (deputy treasurer).

Three promoters wished not to be nominated to any position. A committee responsible for handling grievances was elected and it is will be chaired by Makhosi Mabuya.