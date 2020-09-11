Minister Nathi Mthethwa does boxing by the book

Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa must be commended for following the South African Boxing Act 11 of 2001, which stipulates that the boxing fraternity and the public have the right to suggest names of preferred candidates to serve on the board of Boxing SA.



Not one of the previous sport ministers did that. Instead, they appointed the board, comprising of seven members, for a period of three years...