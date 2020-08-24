Boxing sector wants ex-boxers on BSA board

Pressure from the boxing sector on sports minister Nathi Mthethwa is mounting for him to consider former professional boxers when he assembles a seven-member committee to serve as BSA board members. The term for the current board ends in December.



Mthethwa’s office is allegedly to issue nomination forms to licensees to exercise their right of nominating individuals they prefer to serve on the seven-member board of BSA...