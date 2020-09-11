New Boxing SA board must guard prestige of national title
The outgoing board of Boxing SA was unsuccessful in implementing all the plans it had during its three-year term of office but one thing this seven-member team did so well was to rekindle the importance of being the South African champion.
The prestige of being a national titlist had been lost due to lesser recognised titles – Pan African, intercontinental and SADC titles – that were unfairly given massive preference by promoters. These lesser recognised titles don’t take SA boxers anywhere but instead generate lots of money for those sanctioning bodies through sanctioning fees...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.