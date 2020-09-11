New Boxing SA board must guard prestige of national title

The outgoing board of Boxing SA was unsuccessful in implementing all the plans it had during its three-year term of office but one thing this seven-member team did so well was to rekindle the importance of being the South African champion.



The prestige of being a national titlist had been lost due to lesser recognised titles – Pan African, intercontinental and SADC titles – that were unfairly given massive preference by promoters. These lesser recognised titles don’t take SA boxers anywhere but instead generate lots of money for those sanctioning bodies through sanctioning fees...