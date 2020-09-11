SA has 88.9% Covid-19 recovery rate

The cumulative total of infections in the country is now 644,438.

“The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,863,453 with 20,555 new tests conducted since the last report,” said Mkhize.

Pandemic deaths in SA are likely to hit 36,000 by the end of the year.

Health economist Prof Gesine Meyer-Rath, a member of the National Covid-19 Modelling Consortium, recently disclosed on a Sunday TimesLIVE Dialogues that about 36,000 people were expected to succumb to the disease this year.

“We take no joy in this, but we will probably end up being close to the 40,000 that we projected in mid May if you include excess deaths,” she said in an article by TimesLIVE.

TimesLIVE