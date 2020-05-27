Boxer sells fat cakes to survive as tough times get worse

The dream of conquering the world as a boxer is fizzling out for Ellen "Tigress" Simwaka, who left home in Malawi for greener pastures in South Africa.

But she is now selling fat cakes for survival due to lack of action brought about by the lockdown. Simwaka can't even go home because international travel has been outlawed by lockdown rules.

She is trapped in a compound in Edenvale, East Rand, where she is not only battling to provide for her six-year-old daughter, but struggles to pay rent as well.

Her landlord has been kind to her by reducing her rent by half from R1,200. Her trainer Mimo Spirito has helped where he could but he, too, has his own challenges.

Simwaka's uncle, who is looking after her daughter, has reached out to her with an offer to buy her ticket to go back home since there is nothing happening here.