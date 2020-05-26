Boxers' plight adds to Patrick Bonyeme's burden

Looking after 25 professional boxers, pertaining to food and rent, has become a mammoth task for boxing manager and promoter Patrick Bonyeme.

His burden over the welfare of his charges has been intensified since the national lockdown.

All sports have been suspended and now the 48-year-old businessman, originally from DR Congo, says the situation has opened a big hole in his pocket.

"My gym caters for 30 professional fighters from South Africa, Congo, Tanzania, Namibia, Nigeria, Malawi and India and 25 of them are not working.

"Some had temporary jobs before the lockdown; all must eat and their rent must also be paid," Bonyeme said yesterday.