Boxing SA timekeeper Molefe laments poor pay
Conditions and financial remunerations are not healthy for timekeepers in South African professional boxing.
There is only a few of them, and one of them - Coleman Molefe - says if it was not for his sister and friend Solly Skosana, he would have long quit.
Fortunately for Molefe, who has been a timekeeper for three years, Skosana is one of doctors who conduct medical tests on behalf of Boxing SA.
Promoters employ him for the duration of their tournaments.
Timekeepers are paid R500 (for a development tournament) and R900 (in SA, International and World tournaments) with no transport being provided.
They are required to pay R500 to renew their licences with Boxing SA annually.
Timekeepers are very important in boxing and they should be treated with deserved respect and be remunerated accordingly financially.
Molefe, a former pro-boxer from Daveyton on the East Rand, does not have his own motor vehicle.
"My sister and Dr Skosana are very much helpful to me in terms of transport. I would have long stopped being timekeeper if it was not for them," said the unemployed 54-year -old married father of two.
Molefe was an assistant to trainer Harold Volbrecht in honing the skills of many boxers, including Phillip Holiday, Corrie Sanders and Naas Scheepers.
BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said they had a conversation as the board of BSA about the conditions and remunerations of all ring officials (including timekeepers) and the Covid-19 stood on the way.
"Honestly, we are also not happy and we intend to engage promoters to get their buy-in to improve conditions and also the remunerations of all our ring officials," said Lejaka.
Duties of a timekeeper besides beginning the knockdown count that the referee picks up, includes regulating the number and duration of the rounds designated for each boxing match.
They also start, stop and record the exact times of knockouts, technical knockouts and to time the injury rehabilitation periods.
