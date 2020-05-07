Boxing SA timekeeper Molefe laments poor pay

Conditions and financial remunerations are not healthy for timekeepers in South African professional boxing.

There is only a few of them, and one of them - Coleman Molefe - says if it was not for his sister and friend Solly Skosana, he would have long quit.

Fortunately for Molefe, who has been a timekeeper for three years, Skosana is one of doctors who conduct medical tests on behalf of Boxing SA.

Promoters employ him for the duration of their tournaments.

Timekeepers are paid R500 (for a development tournament) and R900 (in SA, International and World tournaments) with no transport being provided.

They are required to pay R500 to renew their licences with Boxing SA annually.