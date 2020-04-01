Kevin Lerena and Zolani Tete share advice on how to keep fit during 21-day lockdown

Gym fanatics Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena and Zolani "Last Born" Tete have admitted that it is a daunting task to fight against the urge of going to the gym amid the coronavirus.

They say working out has become their lifestyle. The results are obvious - chiselled bodies - and that boosts their self-confidence.

The two charismatic boxers are not complaining at all about not being able to go to their gyms.

They know, understand and support the advice of staying home from medical experts which is one of the many attempts to stop the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Lerena, the reigning IBO cruiserweight champion, said: "During these tough times I just want to wish everybody well. Stay at home. The virus needs a host to survive and by staying at home we are preventing that.

"I know it's crazy staying at home, being an athlete myself, I am going crazy, but get active; you don't need treadmill; you don't need weights, but you can Google online workouts.

"By staying at home you are doing your part in curbing the spread of this virus.