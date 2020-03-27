Former American boxer's Covid-19 fight a warning for local boxing fraternity - BSA boss says

Boxing SA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka has warned licensees, boxers and fans to play their role in reducing the impact of the Covid-19.

"The ball is now in our court to take over the baton and play our role to ensure that no lives are lost.

"As BSA we plead with our licensees, boxers, supporters, stakeholders to make sure they heed the call of government, maintain social distance, observe the lockdown, practise healthy matters and make sure we protect ourselves as prescribed in all communication circulated by our authorities."

Lejaka was reacting to the breaking news that American former world-ranked heavyweight contender Derrick "D-Train" Jefferson is fighting for his life in Michigan after testing positive for Covid-19.