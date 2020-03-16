UCT staff member tests positive for coronavirus, major universities close

A University of Cape Town staff member has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the institution has announced.

Vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said the staff member was in isolation at home.

Phakeng said the provincial department of health had begun the tracing process and was in contact with those who were in close contact with the member.

“Members of the university community who are well and have been in close contact with the staff member have been instructed to remain in quarantine for 14 days while being monitored for symptoms.”