Ex-gangster Kunert finds redemption in ring

Our past should not really define who we are as human beings, especially if we happened to have been found on the wrong side of the law.

Hot boxing prospect Abdul-Aziz Kunert is living proof of this.

Having left school in 2010, Kunert, from Brooklyn in Cape Town, became a member of the Number 28 gang, which is one of the most feared in South Africa.

In the gang it is important to prove your manhood and move up the rankings through stabbing or killing of rival gang members or disobedient members.

"At the age of 15 I took a number 28 to show that I am a real man," said Kunert, who was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2014. Five years of his sentence was suspended.

Kunert was released on parole in 2017.

The boxing bug bit him while serving time at Drakenstein Correctional Centre, formerly Victor Verster prison.

Kunert was introduced to boxing by former professional boxer Sandile Hoho, who was also serving a jail term and trained boxers at the prison.