IQ key to Ruiz-Joshua fight

The winner in the rematch between unified world heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr and dethroned champion Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia tomorrow night will be determined by the degree of intelligence, more than anything else.

Ruiz will defend the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts against the man he dethroned via a seventh- round technical knockout in June. Ruiz came on as a late replacement for Jarrel Miller, who failed three dope tests.

Ruiz and Joshua have both lost just once in their careers and are both aged 30. Their punching power is pretty even. Ruiz has knocked out 22 of his 33 victims, while Joshua has 21 knockouts in 22 wins.

Ruiz is more skilful than Joshua, who is still stuck in the amateur style of fighting.

Boxing isn't only about who's faster, or who's stronger. It's not just about who can throw more punches, or who can hit harder. Sometimes it's about who can use their brain to out-think their opponents, and that will be the issue between Ruiz and Joshua.

Boxing has long been likened to chess, and that is because strategy and tactics play a huge role in every fight.