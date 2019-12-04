Live boxing treat for Intabazwe

Life could change for the better, especially for the youth of the impoverished Intabazwe, which is situated in Harrismith, Free State, after being exposed to a professional boxing tournament that will take place at Intabazwe Multipurpose Hall on December 16.

Intabazwe is perched on a hilltop a few kilometres away from Harrismith.

There is a mushrooming of informal settlements on the fringe of the highway and boxing promoter Lebo Mahoko wants to contribute in inculcating a culture of clean living by exposing that community to a live boxing tournament.

Mahoko, who is based in Bloemfontein, said his upcoming tournament is supported by Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality.

Simon Dladla and Khensamahosi Makondo will headline the bill with a 12-rounder for the vacant South African junior-middleweight title.