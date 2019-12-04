Openview to air Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua fight

Predicting whether a major sporting event will be broadcast or not has of late become a futile exercise for South Africans.

Luckily for boxing fans, the battle between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua in the Saudi capital Riyadh this weekend, Openview has stepped up.

Openview (channel 115) is the exclusive local broadcaster of the rematch, which takes place on Saturday at 12am.

The 30-year old Brit is looking to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO world titles, and speaking to reporters this week, made it clear his mission is to 'win, win, win'. Joshua lost the belts to Ruiz in New York last year in a shock defeat, and has predicted a knockout ending to the fight.