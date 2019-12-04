Openview to air Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua fight
Predicting whether a major sporting event will be broadcast or not has of late become a futile exercise for South Africans.
Luckily for boxing fans, the battle between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua in the Saudi capital Riyadh this weekend, Openview has stepped up.
Openview (channel 115) is the exclusive local broadcaster of the rematch, which takes place on Saturday at 12am.
The 30-year old Brit is looking to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO world titles, and speaking to reporters this week, made it clear his mission is to 'win, win, win'. Joshua lost the belts to Ruiz in New York last year in a shock defeat, and has predicted a knockout ending to the fight.
What time is Joshua v Ruiz 2?
Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz 2 will take place at 12am CAT, on Saturday 7 December 2019.
Where is it taking placing?
The 15-000 seater Diriyah Arena, located in Diriyah, a suburb in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Has the country hosted other major sporting events before?
Saudi Arabia has in the past hosted another British fighter Amir Khan’s winning clash against Billy Dib in July. Previously, Callum Smith’s World Boxing Super Series title victory against George Groves was also staged in that country in September 2018.
Also, the Spanish Super Cup, featuring Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Valencia, is headed to there in January.
*Boxing fans can purchase the Openview decoder at leading retailers for a once-off purchase of R499 with no further monthly costs.
