Bopape a time bomb that must be monitored

Pressure continues to mount against under-pressure professional boxer John "Section 29" Bopape who faces the prospects of having to justify his continuation with the beloved yet grossly dangerous sport of boxing which is associated with punch drunkenness.

That is a condition seen in boxers and alcoholics. Medical experts say it is caused by repeated cerebral concussions and characterised by weakness in the lower limbs, unsteadiness of gait, slowness of muscular movements, hand tremors, hesitancy of speech and mental dullness.

Bopape has in the past shown great potential but his inconsistency has turned him into a stepping stone for other boxers.

One moment he looks brilliant and the next he is terrible.

To illustrate the above, Bopape who has been around since 2016, was stopped in the 11th round by two-fight newcomer Boyd Allen when they fought for the WBA Pan African junior middleweight belt in March.

After that loss Bopape, from Alexandra, pummelled fancied Ricky Tshabalala into submission in two rounds in June but again Bopape was later stopped in one round by another rookie, Simon Dladla. That was Bopape's fourth stoppage in seven losses against the same number of wins.