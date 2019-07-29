Dladla a real force of nature

If boxing champions are like volcanos that erupt every so often, then surely Simon Dladla is that champion.

Having won the Gauteng middleweight title in only his fourth fight in Kagiso on June 26, Dladla proved on Friday that that lopsided points win was not a fluke.

The boxer who is trained by George Khosi in Hillbrow easily knocked out John Bopape in one round in the town of Rouxville, Xhariep, in the Free State where the Dream Team of Lebo Mahoko staged its tournament.

Dladla remained undefeated after five fights while Bopape, from Alexandra in Johannesburg, who was on a high after knocking out Ricky Tshabalala in two rounds last month, suffered his sixth loss against seven wins.

"I am in preparations for the ABU title [fight] against Brandon Thysse and next month. I took this one against John as a sparring session but he did not give any. But I will ready for Brandon," he said.

Local girl Matshidiso Mokebisi, who is under astute trainer Manny Fernandes in Johannesburg, defeated Gabisile Tshabalala on points over eight rounds.

In the main bout, SA and WBA Pan African heavyweight champion Ruann "Giant King" Visser knocked out Bernard Adie in the first round of their 10-rounder.

Visser improved to 16 knockouts in 17 wins, against two losses.