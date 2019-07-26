It's Ruann Visser vs Bernard 'Viper' Adie in dorpie brawl
SA and WBA Pan African heavyweight champion Ruann Visser will be in action in southern Free State this afternoon, a month after his first-round knockout victory over Justice Siliga.
Visser will headline the Dream Team card in the small, impoverished town of Rouxville in Xhariep district, where promoter Lebo Mahoko has organised the 10-bout international tournament.
Visser boasts 15 knockouts on his way to winning 16 of his 18 fights. He will welcome Bernard "The Viper of East Africa" Adie from Kenya over 10 rounds. Adie, from Nairobi, has 11 knockouts in 16 wins, against seven losses.
The main supporting bout pits local girl Matshidiso "Scorpion Queen" Mokebisi against Gabisile "Simply the Best" Tshabalala from Evaton in a the junior-lightweight non-title eight-rounder.
Mokebisi is from Kroonstad but she is based in Joburg under astute trainer Manny Fernandes.
She is fresh from a devastating stoppage win over Sindisiwe Ncube last month.
The Elias Mpembe-trained Tshabalala last fought in February last year, when she was defeated by Smangele Hadebe.
Recently crowned Gauteng middleweight champion Simon Dladla from the Hillbrow Boxing Gym of George Khosi will take on John Bopape from Alexandra. Their fight is over eight rounds.
Igor Shevhadzutsky and Taras Neadachny (both from the Ukraine), Jackson Kaptein, Doctor Ntsele, Anthony Moloisane and Tello Dithebe (all from Free State) also feature in the tournament.
Action will begin at 3pm.
Mahoko says taking the fight to Xhariep was a venture supported by the Free State government, and hopes it will bring smiles to the faces of residents of the town, while encouraging the youth to participate in sport to shake off drug and alcohol abuse.
He said entrance is free.