It's Ruann Visser vs Bernard 'Viper' Adie in dorpie brawl

SA and WBA Pan African heavyweight champion Ruann Visser will be in action in southern Free State this afternoon, a month after his first-round knockout victory over Justice Siliga.

Visser will headline the Dream Team card in the small, impoverished town of Rouxville in Xhariep district, where promoter Lebo Mahoko has organised the 10-bout international tournament.

Visser boasts 15 knockouts on his way to winning 16 of his 18 fights. He will welcome Bernard "The Viper of East Africa" Adie from Kenya over 10 rounds. Adie, from Nairobi, has 11 knockouts in 16 wins, against seven losses.

The main supporting bout pits local girl Matshidiso "Scorpion Queen" Mokebisi against Gabisile "Simply the Best" Tshabalala from Evaton in a the junior-lightweight non-title eight-rounder.