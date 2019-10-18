Big strides made as promised to Anton Lembede
South Africa and the region today, its character of Struggle and its futures, are inseparable from the nascent history of collusion of race, maize and gold.
In pursuit of this development path, a plethora of race based laws were enacted to ensure that farming and gold capital, despite sporadic flares of Anglo-Boer war battles, the long term unity of maize and gold would be maintained - to sacrifice blacks at all costs.
The Act of Union in 1910 and the birth of the Republic in 1961 remain monumental representations of this unity.
The liberation Struggle would be waged against this hegemonic alliance whose war head was the formalisation and institutionalisation of racial policies upon the Nationalist Party winning elections in 1948.
Ushering the dawn of democracy in 1994, Oliver Tambo (1917-1993), Nelson Mandela (1918-2013), Walter Sisulu (1912-2003), Jordan Kush Ngubane (1917-1995), Ellen Kuzwayo (1914-2006), Albertina Sisulu (1918-2011), Ashley P Mda (1916-1993), Dan Tloome (1919-1992), and David Bopape (1915-2004) of the ANCYL delivered the promise they made to Lembede (1914-1947) in 1944 - Freedom in Our Lifetime.
The Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) had five key deliverables, namely meeting basic needs, developing our human resources, building the economy, democratising the state and society. These were the key pillars of Freedom in Our Life Time that the stalwarts made to Lembede.
How then has SA fared since the dawn of democracy in 1994? For this snapshot we shall use a statistical lens.
Four years after the Act of the Union and a year after the Land Act of 1913, the Statistics Act of South Africa was enacted in 1914. This Act went through several amendments and the last amendment was the post-apartheid Act 6 of 1998 and we are applying this lens of evidence.
Statistical evidence asserts that the demise of the brutal veil of oppression unleashed unprecedented access by the formerly oppressed to services that would get many out of dirt poverty and death.
Doors of learning opened and among those who are 20 years and above, 1.5-million more had schooling in 2007 compared to 1996.
In fact, a 1.5-million more of those in this age group of 20 years and above had schooling then. By 2017, functional literacy across all age groups was above 90%.
While in 1985, only less than 10,000 blacks graduated with a degree, by 2017 that number exceeded a 100,000 - more than a 20- fold increase.
However quality of education remains deplorable.
Despite a record that showed improvements in living conditions, the state of health of South Africans continued to deteriorate and mortality reached peak by 2005 with communicable diseases such as TB and HIV-Aids playing a leading role in causing death.
From 2007 in a growing population, the number of deaths occurring started to decline with affordable access to and availability of treatment of HIV and Aids. In this regard, life expectancy in South Africa has improved, now averaging 64 years.
*Dr Lehohla is the former Statistician-General of SA.
