Big strides made as promised to Anton Lembede

South Africa and the region today, its character of Struggle and its futures, are inseparable from the nascent history of collusion of race, maize and gold.

In pursuit of this development path, a plethora of race based laws were enacted to ensure that farming and gold capital, despite sporadic flares of Anglo-Boer war battles, the long term unity of maize and gold would be maintained - to sacrifice blacks at all costs.

The Act of Union in 1910 and the birth of the Republic in 1961 remain monumental representations of this unity.

The liberation Struggle would be waged against this hegemonic alliance whose war head was the formalisation and institutionalisation of racial policies upon the Nationalist Party winning elections in 1948.

Ushering the dawn of democracy in 1994, Oliver Tambo (1917-1993), Nelson Mandela (1918-2013), Walter Sisulu (1912-2003), Jordan Kush Ngubane (1917-1995), Ellen Kuzwayo (1914-2006), Albertina Sisulu (1918-2011), Ashley P Mda (1916-1993), Dan Tloome (1919-1992), and David Bopape (1915-2004) of the ANCYL delivered the promise they made to Lembede (1914-1947) in 1944 - Freedom in Our Lifetime.