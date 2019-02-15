Will Deejay Kriel emulate Zolani Petelo?

Can little-known American-based SA boxer Deejay Kriel do exactly what nameless Zolani Petelo did in winning the IBF mini-flyweight title

in 1997?

Kriel will oppose Carlos Licona for the same title in New York, in his debut fight in the US, on Sunday morning.

They are evenly matched and 23-years-old Kriel has 14 wins, a loss and a draw while Licona is undefeated in 14 fights.

Kriel, from Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, is under the guidance of 78-year-old accomplished trainer Kenny Adams who trained notable boxers such as Evander Holyfield, Riddick Bowe and Pernell Whittaker.

Adams, who also trained SA's Jan Bergman, was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

Petelo was an unknown entity when he won that IBF belt by a stoppage of Ratanapol Sor Vorapon of Thailand in that country 22 years ago.