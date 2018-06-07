Why Nathan won't risk taking Kriel to Golden Gloves' 'Bombs Away' bill

Trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan says he will not risk further injury to his charge Deejay "Bamooza" Kriel's left wrist and force him to feature in Golden Gloves' "Bombs Away" bill at Emperors palace on June 23.

Nathan‚ Boxing SA's 2017 trainer of year‚ says Kriel needs to visit a hand specialist next week to determine whether he requires an operation.

The 40-year-old trainer - who has just guided Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler to a historic three titles in one night - made it clear that Kriel would play no part in the bill.

Nathan said: "Deejay suffered a wrist injury due to overtraining.

"The boy is a gym worm. Often I have to stop him from training.

"It is even worse this time because I was away with Hekkie.

"I am not taking no chance. He is off the bill."

The 22-year-old Kriel - who won the title on appoints against Dexter Alimento of the Philippines in Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace on July 23 - was to bid for the second title defence against Toto Landero of the Philippines.

Kriel - who chalked up the first defence against Xolisa Magusha at the same imposing casino in Kempton Park on March 3 - said: "I was unable to train.

"I got back but then it was stiff again. I must be 110 percent prepared."

Budler won the IBF‚ WBA and The Ring belt from Ryoichi Taguchi in Japan on May 23.