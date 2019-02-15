Witbank Spurs coach Shakes Mashaba enjoying life in eMalahleni

It seems Bafana Bafana's loss is Witbank Spurs' gain. Shakes Mashaba has been in charge of Spurs for two months now and it doesn't look like the coach misses the Bafana job.

It has been over two years since Mashaba was fired as Bafana coach after a fallout with the Safa leadership.

The 68-year-old made his comeback last month when he was appointed as the new trainer at the Mpumalanga club.

"I enjoy training the players every day and sometimes I even speak during my sleep because I am always looking forward to what I will be doing with the players the next day," Mashaba said.

"Many people forget that I have coached many teams at club level, so it's not new to me. But it is different from the national team where you have players for three or four days before a game."

Spurs will be looking to progress to the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup with a win over the Steve Komphela's Golden Arrows at the Puma Rugby Stadium in eMalahleni tomorrow (3pm).

"Steve is one of the best coaches in the country," Mashaba said.

"He is definitely right up there with top coaches this country has produced.

"His teams play a sort of silly football. When you think you have got him then they change the way they play."

While Mashaba is enjoying his time at Spurs, Bafana have had a turbulent run since his departure. The national team failed to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup and sit in a precarious position in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

"They are faced with Libya game. It's a _must-win because it will give us the dignity so that people say that we deserve to be there."