Relief as stable-mates contest is called off

Accomplished boxing trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan and his two charges Simpiwe "Chain Reaction" Konkco and Deejay "Bamuza" Kriel are relieved that the proposed boxing match for Konkco's IBO mini flyweight belt is no longer going ahead.

The two stable-mates' promoter, Rodney Berman, announced last week that the winner between Kriel and Xolisa Magusha for Kriel's WBC International title last weekend will face Konkco in June. But Berman has now called it off.

Nathan said he was going to be conflicted.

"How was I going to prepare them for this fight, and whose corner was I going to choose?" he asked yesterday.

"There is genuine respect, love and friendship between the two boxers. They are so close to each other that they sit and have lunch together."