Relief as stable-mates contest is called off
Accomplished boxing trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan and his two charges Simpiwe "Chain Reaction" Konkco and Deejay "Bamuza" Kriel are relieved that the proposed boxing match for Konkco's IBO mini flyweight belt is no longer going ahead.
The two stable-mates' promoter, Rodney Berman, announced last week that the winner between Kriel and Xolisa Magusha for Kriel's WBC International title last weekend will face Konkco in June. But Berman has now called it off.
Nathan said he was going to be conflicted.
"How was I going to prepare them for this fight, and whose corner was I going to choose?" he asked yesterday.
"There is genuine respect, love and friendship between the two boxers. They are so close to each other that they sit and have lunch together."
Konkco, from Mthatha, said: "I am happy that this fight is off because we are stable- mates, very close and we help each other."
Konkco last fought in June when he retained his belt on points against Lito Dante of the Philippines.
The jocular Kriel from Malvern in Johannesburg said: "Simpiwe is my brother and is one of the people who helped me get where I am today, so I am relieved this fight is no longer happening."
Nathan was to earn 50% from the two boxers' purse monies - 25% from each boxer.
"As much as we all need money to pay our bills, to me this is not a business transaction. This is about emotions, sensitivity and loyalty to both of my fighters," he reasoned.
The late Nick Durandt's fighters, Cassius Baloyi and Malcolm Klassen, met in 2009 for Baloyi's IBF junior lightweight title in Mafikeng where Klassen pummelled Baloyi into submission in seven rounds.
Durandt manned Baloyi's corner while Klassen chose Gert Strydom and Bernie Pailman to work in his corner.
That fight, staged by promoter Branco Milenkovic, happened because it was
mandated by the IBF.