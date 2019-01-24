Commey ready to represent Ghana

While there was sadness when Ghanaian Isaac "Royal Storm" Dogboe was dethroned as the WBO junior featherweight champion by Mexican Emmanuel Navarrete in New York on December 8, Africa but Ghana in particular is on the cusp of producing another world champion.

Richard Commey - Dogboe's home boy in Accra - will oppose Russian Isa Chaniev for the vacant IBF lightweight title on February 2.

The fight will take place in Ford Centre at The Star, Frisco, in Texas.

The rangy boxer, who beat current SA lightweight champion Thompson Mokwana at Emperors Palace in 2015, lost his next two fights. But he bounced back to win three fights - two by stoppages - and his last being against Yardley Armenta Cruz of Mexico on August 4.