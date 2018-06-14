Mzonke Fana douses rumours of return

Accomplished ring veteran Mzonke Fana has dismissed rumours that he has applied to Boxing SA (BSA) to be relicensed as a boxer.

The scenario has actually kept Fana rated in South African rankings. He occupies the No 4 spot in BSA's May rankings.

"There is no such thing that I have applied to be relicensed. I am retired," said the boxer known as "The Rose of Khayelitsha", who had been a pugilist for 23 years.

The 44-year-old former two-time IBF world champion brought his illustrious career to an end in January to hone the skills of fighters.

"I am done with boxing as a boxer. I am availing my services to boxers who need help here in Cape Town. Although I don't box, I am still active and I assist boxers with sparring, and I am still able to go 12 rounds in sparring."

Fana told Sowetan in January that he was nurturing the skills of Cape Town-based Zimbabwean Felix Venganayi, who has already won two of his three professional boxing matches.

Fana rose to stardom through promoter Branco Milenkovic's Branco Sports Production.

There were serious concerns when Fana, involved in his 50th fight, lost to a six-fight German novice Howik Bebraham in Germany in March last year. The defeat was followed by the other to Thompson Mokwana, who dethroned him as the SA champion.