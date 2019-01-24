Listeriosis victims seek payout, closure

SA's listeriosis outbreak might have ended four months ago, but for Silindile Mbatha of Soweto the painful memory of losing a baby will remain for a lifetime.

Mbatha, who spoke to Sowetan yesterday, is among 272 people who have signed up as claimants in a class action lawsuit against food giant, Tiger Brands, after they contracted listeriosis. Tiger Brands' meat processing factory in Polokwane was identified as one of the sources of the outbreak.

Lawyers representing victims and the relatives of the deceased were expected to file court papers by the end of next week after the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg granted them certification to go ahead with the class action last year.

The outbreak which was traced to contaminated Tiger Brands cold meat products polony, viennas and russians resulted in more than 200 deaths while there were 1,065 confirmed laboratory cases. Most of those affected were pregnant women and infants.

Yesterday, Mbatha recalled the day she went into premature labour at just seven months of pregnancy.

"I was experiencing pains and decided to go to the clinic. They gave me medication but the pains intensified. I was vomiting and feeling feverish."