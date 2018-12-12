Rofhiwa Maemu gunning for Azinga Fuzile

While the South African boxing public is gazing in disbelief about the ability of Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile, human locomotive train Rofhiwa "War Child" Maemu says there is absolutely nothing special about this 22-year-old left-hander from Duncan Village in Eastern Cape.

Maemu, from Venda, was reacting to Fuzile's seventh round stoppage of Tanzanian Ibrahim Class for the vacant IBF Intercontinental junior lightweight title at Orient Theatre, East London in Eastern Cape, on Sunday.

That was Fuzile's seventh stoppage in 13 wins.

One of his victims is Maemu, who failed to unseat him as the South African featherweight champion on July 30 last year.

But Maemu forced Fuzile to run like a thief in what was the latter's toughest fight to date.

Fuzile - who is now under the guidance of trainer Colin Nathan in Johannesburg - later forced vastly experienced former triple world champion Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen to turn his back on him in the fourth round in October.

Fuzile then pulverised Class last week. The Tanzanian had been on an eight-fight winning streak since his loss in 2016.

Maemu, who followed the action from SuperSport, said: "People have their right to say what they like about Azinga.

"For me it is a big 'no' to classify him as a brilliant fighter. Stand your ground, throw punches and be prepared to be hit; don't run and think I will give you my vote.

"Even when I fought him, he ran like he was in the Two Oceans Marathon. Look, I have moved up to the junior lightweights because I am gunning for him and I know he will avoid me. There is unfinished business between us."

Maemu, who has chalked-up five straight wins since losing to Fuzile, added: "I am a danger not only to him but also to anyone who gets inside the ring with me. I have an axe to grind with Azinga."

Maemu, 26, has chalked-up three defences of his WBA Pan African featherweight belt.