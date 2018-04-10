Palace erupts after Lights Out's victory

Chaos erupted at Emperors Palace's Centre Court on Sunday after Lerato "Lights Out" Dlamini was crowned WBC International featherweight champion.

Dlamini was declared the winner by a split points decision against Sydney "Skeleton" Maluleke after 12 closely contested rounds of an enthralling bout that topped Golden Gloves "High Noon" bill.

Judges Siya Vabaza and Neville Hotz scored the fight 115-113 and 114-113 for Dlamini, while Francis Manning voted Maluleke as the winner with 114-113. Maluleke, who is trained by Bernie Pailman, won the first four rounds in two of the three judges' scorecards.

The same judges had the fight even at 76-76 after eight rounds.

The fight was a tie after 11 rounds. Maluleke looked to have won the 12th and last round.

Referee Ishmael Koali docked Maluleke a point for holding in the ninth round, and the assumption based on the scorecard, especially that of Hotz, was that the fight would have been a draw had Maluleke not been docked that point.