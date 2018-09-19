Azinga Fuzile ready to stun Malcolm Klassen

Some boxing people feel that International Boxing Federation (IBF) Continental Africa junior-lightweight champion Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile has lost his mind by agreeing to face vastly experienced former world junior-lightweight champion Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen.

Even Fuzile's father warned the 11-fight novice that he will need to be at his best because 36-year-old Klassen (who has 34 wins in 44 fights) will not be an easy opponent.

"I assured my father that he does not need to worry because Malcolm will be beaten," said Fuzile yesterday.

The 22-year-old left-hander has a true warrior's heart and relentless drive to win at all costs.

"I doubt that Malcolm will still be standing in front of me going for the 12th round," said Fuzile, who has six stoppages.

Top trainer Colin Nathan is sure of causing yet another upset, something that Fuzile has become known for.

"Malcolm is a gifted former legitimate world champion who has enough to educate Azinga but Azinga will emerge as the professor.

"It is a tricky and risky fight but definitely a great test for Azinga," said Nathan.

"Some people are saying this fight came too soon for Azinga and I disagree. If Azinga is as good as we think he is, he must beat Malcolm and I know that he will beat him."

No contract has been signed but Fuzile and Nathan told Sowetan this week that the fight will be staged by Fuzile's longtime promoter Thembalethu Ntuthu, of Rumble Africa, at Orient Theatre in East London on October 21.