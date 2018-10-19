Wits strongman Monare unfazed by Bafana snub

Arguably one of the most underrated midfielders in the PSL, Bidvest Wits workhorse Thabang Monare is not disconcerted by constant Bafana Bafana snub since his meteoric rise, commanding the Students' midfield in the past two seasons.

Monare, 29, has played a pivotal role in Wits' promising start to the season, missing only one of their nine league matches thus far as they are top of the standings with 17 points.

During the Students' historic league triumph in the 2016/2017 season, Monare made 22 league appearances - making him the second-most used player behind left-back Sifiso Hlanti, who notched up 28 league appearances.

Nevertheless, Monare's contributions at club level are yet to convince Bafana coach Stuart Baxter that the ex-Jomo Cosmos central midfielder is worth a berth in the national team.

"It's always on the cards (a Bafana call-up), you just play and work hard for your team. I am hoping that at some point I will get a chance to represent my country. At the end of the day it's about what the coach believes in. As a nation we must respect his decisions and support him," said Monare.

"I believe that the coach of the national team has his style of play. Honestly, SA is blessed with a lot of good midfielders.

"I feel I should continue to work hard for my team. maybe one day they'll (national team selectors) see me."